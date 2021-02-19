NSAA announces Girls Basketball District Finals

Girls basketball district finals for the right to the State Tournament have been announced by the NSAA. 

Regarding Northeast Nebraska teams, in Class ‘B’, South Sioux City is at Norris in Firth on Saturday, February 20th at 3:00.  In Class ‘C-1’ at 7:00, on Friday, February 26th, Winnebago is at Malcolm, Columbus Scotus takes on Broken Bow at Grand Island Northwest, O’Neill faces Syracuse at Hastings College, and West Point-Beemer is at North Bend Central at 6:00.  In Class ‘C-2’ girls district finals, on Friday, February 26th, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in West Point to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:00.  Pregame coverage at 6:40.  In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Clarkson/Leigh plays Bridgeport at Lexington at 7:30.  Pregame coverage at 7:15.  In other Class ‘C-2’ 7:00 games, Crofton takes on Freeman at Columbus High School, Ponca meets Cross County at Logan View High School in Hooper, and BRLD faces North Central at Battle Creek.  In Class ‘D-1’on Friday, February 26th, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Summerland at 7:00 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family tangles with Meridian at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 6:30.  In Class ‘D-2’ girls district finals on Friday, February 26th, Humphrey St. Francis battles Garden County at Axtell at 7:00, Wynot goes head to head with Sioux County at Valentine at 6:00, and Chambers/Wheeler Central takes on Sumner-Eddyville/Miller at Ord at 6:00.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 19, 2021

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished fourth with 107.5 points at the Class 'A' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha yesterday.  Millard South claimed the title with 220.5 points.  They won by 84.5 points.  The Panthers’ Jesse Lewis (106) is the state champion after winning a 2-…

Northeast Hawks softball drops two games in South Dakota

Northeast Hawks softball drops two games in South Dakota

Scoring runs wasn’t an issue for the Northeast Community College softball team on Thursday. The Hawks (1-3) fell to McCook Community College, 19-18, before dropping the final game of the road trip to North Platte Community College, 5-3 at the Presentation College Dome in Aberdeen, S.D. 

Wayne State women's golf tenth in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

Wayne State women's golf tenth in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

The Wayne State College women’s golf team was picked to finish 10th in the 2021 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota while freshman Jazmine Taylor was listed as the Wildcat Golfer to Watch this season.