NSAA announces Girls Basketball District Finals

Girls basketball district finals for the right to the State Tournament have been announced by the NSAA.
Regarding Northeast Nebraska teams, in Class ‘B’, South Sioux City is at Norris in Firth on Saturday, February 20th at 3:00. In Class ‘C-1’ at 7:00, on Friday, February 26th, Winnebago is at Malcolm, Columbus Scotus takes on Broken Bow at Grand Island Northwest, O’Neill faces Syracuse at Hastings College, and West Point-Beemer is at North Bend Central at 6:00. In Class ‘C-2’ girls district finals, on Friday, February 26th, in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com, Norfolk Catholic is in West Point to play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:00. Pregame coverage at 6:40. In a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, Clarkson/Leigh plays Bridgeport at Lexington at 7:30. Pregame coverage at 7:15. In other Class ‘C-2’ 7:00 games, Crofton takes on Freeman at Columbus High School, Ponca meets Cross County at Logan View High School in Hooper, and BRLD faces North Central at Battle Creek. In Class ‘D-1’on Friday, February 26th, Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts Summerland at 7:00 and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family tangles with Meridian at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 6:30. In Class ‘D-2’ girls district finals on Friday, February 26th, Humphrey St. Francis battles Garden County at Axtell at 7:00, Wynot goes head to head with Sioux County at Valentine at 6:00, and Chambers/Wheeler Central takes on Sumner-Eddyville/Miller at Ord at 6:00.