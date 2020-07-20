NSAA announces fall sports to begin as regularly scheduled

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced today that they are preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. 

First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball are set to begin August 10th.  The NSAA has recommended that schools should keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams, athletes should wear masks when not in competition, coaches keep groups small and attendance recorded, athletes and coaches wash hands regularly, equipment should be disinfected regularly, athletes and coaches stay home if they don’t feel well, and stay home if someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19.  Competitions for fall sports begin on August 20.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 20, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 20, 2020

NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.  Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whose wife is pregnant, wrote: “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.” New Orleans Saints …

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 17, 2020

Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.  The Washington Post reported yesterday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. …

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 16, 2020

The fall athletics season has been postponed to spring at Northeast Community College due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and all winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April.  This includes men's and women's basket…