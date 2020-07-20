NSAA announces fall sports to begin as regularly scheduled

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced today that they are preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled.
First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball are set to begin August 10th. The NSAA has recommended that schools should keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams, athletes should wear masks when not in competition, coaches keep groups small and attendance recorded, athletes and coaches wash hands regularly, equipment should be disinfected regularly, athletes and coaches stay home if they don’t feel well, and stay home if someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19. Competitions for fall sports begin on August 20.