NORFOLK - The resignation requested by Norfolk Senior High School Activities Director Ben Ries has been unanimously approved by the Board of Education.
According to a press release, Ries resigned so he can concentrate his efforts on recovering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Ries, who is a Norfolk alum, worked within the district for 19 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator.
He said as he struggled to recover from COVID-19, the calling of his career’s ‘halftime’ became clear. It’s time to pause, start planning for the second half, while improving his health and dedicating time to family.
Dr. Jeff Hoffman is currently serving as interim Activities Director and will continue in that capacity.