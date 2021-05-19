Northeast women’s soccer earns first-ever berth to Region XI Championship

The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team took it to Southeastern Community College on Wednesday, earning their first-ever berth to the Region XI Championship game by the final score of 4-1 at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.  

 

The Hawks (11-3-1, 11-3-1 ICCAC) took an early 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals by Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) and a header from Brianna Mendias (Centennial, Colo.), before Southeastern scored a goal with five seconds to play to trail by one heading into halftime. 

 

Kelsey Tabbert (Elkhorn, Neb.) found the back of the net in the 60th-minute, followed by a goal from Emily Hughes (Brighton, Colo.) to put the Hawks in the driver’s seat. 

 

“This has been a goal of mine, to get the team to the championship game,” head coach Chad Miller said. “For us to get there, it’s a good feeling. I’m excited that we got through the game like we did, and I am excited to go to the championship game.” 

 

The Hawks battle Hawkeye Community College at 1 p.m. Sunday for a chance to play in the NJCAA DII National Tournament on June 3-8 in Peachtree City, Ga.

