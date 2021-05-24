Northeast women’s soccer crowned Region XI champions

For the first time in program history, the No. 14 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team was named the Region XI champions after defeating (RV) Hawkeye Community, 2-1 in the Region XI Championship game on Sunday at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) scored first for the Hawks (12-3-1, 10-3-1 ICCAC) in the 49th-minute after both teams went scoreless in the first half. Jonatha Tighe (Broomfield, Colo.) gave the Hawks a 2-0 advantage in the 69th-minute as both teams took turns taking shots in the second half. Hawkeye found the back of the net in the 70th-minute, but the Hawks’ defense and goalie Mackenzie Byrnes (Brighton, Colo.) held strong to secure the first conference championship in the fifth year of the program’s existence.
“We had moments of greatness today and some where we were gassed, but the girls came through in the key moments,” head women’s soccer coach Chad Miller said. “We knew Hawkeye would give us a run and they did. It was an exciting game and I am proud of our girls for working so hard for the win. Every player on that field today for us and for Hawkeye, left it all out there. That’s what these games are all about.”
Pedroza was named the tournament MVP and offensive MVP of the tournament, while Byrnes was named the top goalie of the tournament. Jessica Clinton (Brighton, Colo.) earned tournament defensive MVP honors and Frida Aguilar-Ximello (Boulder, Colo.) and Brianna Mendias (Centennial, Colo.) earned All-Tournament Team recognition.
The NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament is scheduled for June 4-9 at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga. The NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer Championship bracke4t, at-large selections and tournament seeding will be announced on Friday via the NJCAA website and the NJCAA Soccer Twitter account.