Northeast Nebraska well represented in Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket

The Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket has been released by the NSAA.
Regarding area teams, on Wednesday, March 10, in Class ‘C-1’, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pierce faces Auburn at 1:30 and Wayne plays Kearney Catholic at 6:15. In Class ‘C-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, Hartington Cedar Catholic battles Freeman at 1:30 and BRLD takes on Bridgeport at 6:30. In Class ‘D-1’, at Lincoln Southeast, Burwell goes head to head with Central Valley at 11:00, Howells/Dodge meets Walthill at 1:30, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family tangles with Southern Valley at 4:00. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln East, O’Neill St. Mary’s plays Osceola at 11:00 and Humphrey St. Francis goes head to head with Wynot at 6:30.