Northeast Nebraska golfers compete in Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship

Kearney Country Club will be the site of the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship, today through Wednesday. 

The club last hosted in 2009, when Papillion's Kayla Knopik (Barnes) won.  The championship features a stroke play qualifier today, with the low 16 players in the Championship Division comprising the championship bracket.  The remaining Championship Division golfers will be placed in the Founder's bracket.  The Non-Championship Division will be comprised of two Net Flights that will determine their match play seeds based on net scores in today's qualifier.  Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Allison Temple, Snyder’s Hannah Hunke, Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich, and Beemer’s Lacie Fox.

