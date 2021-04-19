Northeast Nebraska athletes to represent Nebraska Coaches Association girls basketball all-star game

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that three future Division I players will highlight a talent-rich Nebraska Coaches Association girls basketball all-star game on July 26th at Lincoln North Star. 

First-team Super-Staters Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis, Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski, and Weeping Water’s Grace Cave have accepted invitations to play in the game. Markowski and Weidner are headed to Nebraska and Cave will play college ball at Nebraska-Omaha.  The roster also includes third-team Super-Stater Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer, BRLD’s Caragan Tietz, Crofton’s Lacy Sprakel, and Ponca coach Bob Hayes will be an assistant.  Of the 24 players selected, 17 are all-staters, including 14 first-teamers.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

Wayne State baseball endures road loss at Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State College 4-3 Sunday afternoon in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference baseball series played at Sioux Falls Stadium.  With the one run loss, WSC drops to 2-6 in one run games this season and is now 10-14 overall and 9-11 in …

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State sweeps Wayne State in softball twin bill

Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State College 8-1 and 13-3 Sunday afternoon in Minot, North Dakota at the Air-Supported Dome.  The host Beavers improve to 14-14 and 7-7 in the NSIC while the Wildcats fall to 4-24 and 1-15 in league games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, April 19, 2021

Tottenham has fired Jose Mourinho after only 17 months in charge and just as he was preparing to coach the club in the League Cup final.  Mourinho was hired in November 2019 to replace Mauricio Pochettino.  The Argentine has unexpectedly led the London club to the Champions League final befo…