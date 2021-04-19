Northeast Nebraska athletes to represent Nebraska Coaches Association girls basketball all-star game

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that three future Division I players will highlight a talent-rich Nebraska Coaches Association girls basketball all-star game on July 26th at Lincoln North Star.
First-team Super-Staters Allison Weidner of Humphrey St. Francis, Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski, and Weeping Water’s Grace Cave have accepted invitations to play in the game. Markowski and Weidner are headed to Nebraska and Cave will play college ball at Nebraska-Omaha. The roster also includes third-team Super-Stater Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer, BRLD’s Caragan Tietz, Crofton’s Lacy Sprakel, and Ponca coach Bob Hayes will be an assistant. Of the 24 players selected, 17 are all-staters, including 14 first-teamers.