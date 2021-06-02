Northeast Nebraska athletes to compete in the Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games

The Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday, June 12th

The girls' game will tip-off at 5:00, with the boys' contest to follow.  Regarding the girls’ game, Columbus Scotus’ Ava Kuhl & BRLD’s Caragan Tietz will play for the ‘Hyundai’ team while Columbus Scotus’ Kamryn Chohon & Janae Rusher will represent the ‘Cadillac’ squad.  Regarding the boys’ contest, Burwell’s Barak Birch will play for the ‘Chevrolet’ team and Oakland/Craig’s Gunnar Ray and Evan Haisch of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge will representatives for the ‘GMC’ All-Stars. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, June 2, 2021

The Denver Nuggets were able to take a three-games-to-two lead in their NBA first-round series despite Damian Lillard’s franchise playoff-record 55 points.  Michael Porter Jr.’s three-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime sent Denver past the Trail Blazers, 147-140.  Porter finished …

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and the top-seeded Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 lead by holding off the Memphis Grizzlies 120-113.  Now the team with the NBA’s best record in the regular season can close out this first round, best-of-seven series Wednesday night in Game Five in Utah.  Rudy Gob…