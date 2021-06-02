Northeast Nebraska athletes to compete in the Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games

The Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports All-Star Basketball Games will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday, June 12th.
The girls' game will tip-off at 5:00, with the boys' contest to follow. Regarding the girls’ game, Columbus Scotus’ Ava Kuhl & BRLD’s Caragan Tietz will play for the ‘Hyundai’ team while Columbus Scotus’ Kamryn Chohon & Janae Rusher will represent the ‘Cadillac’ squad. Regarding the boys’ contest, Burwell’s Barak Birch will play for the ‘Chevrolet’ team and Oakland/Craig’s Gunnar Ray and Evan Haisch of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge will representatives for the ‘GMC’ All-Stars.