Northeast Nebraska athletes shine in Friday's Class 'B' & 'C' State Track & Field Championship

The State Track & Field Championships continued today at Burke Stadium in Omaha with the first day of Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ competing.
In highlights regarding Norfolk Catholic, Ben Hammond finished fifth in the 3200, Kade Pieper got fifth place in the Discus, Mary Fennessy finished second in the Shot Put with teammates Jozy Piper & Elly Piper placing seventh & eighth respectively, and the Girls 4X800 relay team (Morgan Miller, C.C. Kahn, Emily Faltys, & Carly Marshall) placed fifth. Marshall also qualified for Saturday’s final of the 300 Hurdles and Jackson Clausen has qualified for the 100 & 200 meter dash finals on Saturday. The Norfolk Catholic boys scored nine points and are currently tied for ninth place while the Lady Knights are in third place with 15 points. Northeast Nebraska athletes winning Class ‘C’ events today included Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner (PV); Battle Creek’s Renee Brummels (TJ); Battle Creek’s Landon Olson (LJ); Crofton’s Jordyn Arens (3200); & Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker (3200). Noecker broke the state record with a time of 9:24.56. The previous state mark was 9:24.88. South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerson claimed the Class 'B' Boys 3200 run and Pierce’ Logan Moeller won the Class ‘B’ Long Jump today. Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’ will conclude their Championships on Saturday. Class ‘C’ will start at 9:00 AM while Class ‘B’ will commence at 3:00. Representing Norfolk Catholic in the Class ‘C’ competition include Kade Pieper (Discus); Travis Kalous (800); Dalton Brunsing & Ben Hammond (1600); Jackson Clausen (100, 200, & 4X100); Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, & Alex Prim (4X100); Channatee Robles (HJ); Mary Fennessy, Elly Piper, & Jozy Piper (Discus); Carly Marshall (300 H). Lutheran High Northeast will showcase Kendra Petersen (LJ). We’ll have reports on Saturday on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.