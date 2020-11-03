Northeast Nebraska athletes honored by Nebraska Coaches Association

The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced its All-State Teams.  Regarding Northeast Nebraska athletes, Boone Central’s Abby Broderson was named to the Super State Girls Golf team. 

Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa was honored on the Class ‘A’ Super-State boys cross country team while Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was honored on the Class ‘C’ squad.  South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso  was honored on the Class ‘B’ All-State boys team.  Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond, Homer’s Grant Lander, Stanton’s Abraham Larson & Kolter Van Pelt were named to the Class ‘D’ All-State team.  Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was honored on the Class ‘B’ Girls Super-State Cross Country team while Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was honored on the Class ‘D’ Super-State squad.  Boone Central’s Alicia Weeder & Jordan Soto-Stopak was honored on the Class ‘C’ All-State Team.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost says his team is holding up emotionally even though it has played just one game during the pandemic-shortened Big Ten season.  The Cornhuskers play at Northwestern on Saturday after having their game against Wisconsin canceled and a tentatively scheduled r…

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

LHNE football to graduate ten seniors from 8-2 team

The Lincoln Journal Star ninth ranked Lutheran High Northeast football squad concluded their 2020 season with at 8-2 after losing at home in the second round of the Class ‘D-1’ playoffs to Omaha World Herald eighth ranked Weeping Water 36-32 last Friday. 

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

Norfolk Catholic football team's season ends at 6-3

The eighth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic football team finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 mark after falling at home to Lincoln Journal Star fourth ranked David City Aquinas in the opening round of the playoffs last Friday 27-10. 