Northeast Nebraska athletes honored by Nebraska Coaches Association

The Nebraska Coaches Association has announced its All-State Teams. Regarding Northeast Nebraska athletes, Boone Central’s Abby Broderson was named to the Super State Girls Golf team.
Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa was honored on the Class ‘A’ Super-State boys cross country team while Pierce’ Mason Sindelar was honored on the Class ‘C’ squad. South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso was honored on the Class ‘B’ All-State boys team. Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond, Homer’s Grant Lander, Stanton’s Abraham Larson & Kolter Van Pelt were named to the Class ‘D’ All-State team. Pierce’ Alexus Sindelar was honored on the Class ‘B’ Girls Super-State Cross Country team while Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was honored on the Class ‘D’ Super-State squad. Boone Central’s Alicia Weeder & Jordan Soto-Stopak was honored on the Class ‘C’ All-State Team.