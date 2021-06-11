Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match to be held on Saturday

The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk.
Dark Team:
Morgan Ramsey (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Cassidy Hoffman (Clarkson-Leigh), Kayden Schumacher (Clarkson-Leigh), BriAnna Zohner (Battle Creek), Halle Berner (Lutheran High Northeast), Rachel Dierks (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Brenna Wagner (Summerland), Renee Brummels (Battle Creek), Tessa Metchke (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Bailey Lemburg (Clarkson-Leigh), Zoey Lehmkuhl (Pender) and Reece Snodgrass (West Point-Beemer). Coaches: Becky Schneider (Clarkson-Leigh) and Diane Kasselder (Chambers/Wheeler Central)
Light Team:
Carly Marshall (Norfolk Catholic), Mary Fennessy (Norfolk Catholic), Riley Jurgens (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family), Becca Gebhardt (Lutheran High Northeast), Josie Richards (Oakland-Craig), Lauren Pick (Wayne), Chloe Spence (Lutheran High Northeast), Josie Reed (Ponca), Ashley Ostrand (Pender), Taylor Kautz (Norfolk Catholic) and Kaley Einrem (Crofton). Coaches: Cami Oelsligle (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) and Michaela Bellar (Norfolk Catholic)
Not playing: Allison Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis), Sidney Swanson (West Point-Beemer), Ally Pojar (North Bend Central)