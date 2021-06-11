Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match to be held on Saturday

The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball match will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Cox Activities in Norfolk. 

 

Dark Team: 

Morgan Ramsey (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Cassidy Hoffman (Clarkson-Leigh), Kayden Schumacher (Clarkson-Leigh), BriAnna Zohner (Battle Creek), Halle Berner (Lutheran High Northeast), Rachel Dierks (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Brenna Wagner (Summerland), Renee Brummels (Battle Creek), Tessa Metchke (Chambers/Wheeler Central), Bailey Lemburg (Clarkson-Leigh), Zoey Lehmkuhl (Pender) and Reece Snodgrass (West Point-Beemer). Coaches: Becky Schneider (Clarkson-Leigh) and Diane Kasselder (Chambers/Wheeler Central) 

 

Light Team: 

Carly Marshall (Norfolk Catholic), Mary Fennessy (Norfolk Catholic), Riley Jurgens (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family), Becca Gebhardt (Lutheran High Northeast), Josie Richards (Oakland-Craig), Lauren Pick (Wayne), Chloe Spence (Lutheran High Northeast), Josie Reed (Ponca), Ashley Ostrand (Pender), Taylor Kautz (Norfolk Catholic) and Kaley Einrem (Crofton). Coaches: Cami Oelsligle (Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family) and Michaela Bellar (Norfolk Catholic) 

 

Not playing: Allison Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis), Sidney Swanson (West Point-Beemer), Ally Pojar (North Bend Central)

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, June 11, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks are within two games to one in the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinals, while Utah took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semis.  Khris Middleton scored a team-high 35 points and Jrue Holiday hit a go-ahead layup with eleven seconds remaining to send the Bucks past the…

Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska Diver Surges into Platform Finals

Nebraska’s Abigail Knapton punched her second ticket to the finals at the United States Diving Team Trials by taking sixth in the semifinals of the platform competition last night in Indianapolis. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 10, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, June 10, 2021

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton each had double-doubles as the Phoenix Suns ripped the Denver Nuggets, 123-98 to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals.  Paul delivered 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover for the Suns, who were 18-38 from three-point ra…