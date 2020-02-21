Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic coaching staffs announced

Steve Neptune of West Holt and Dan Maresh of BRLD have been named head coaches for the eighth annual Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
The game will be held on Saturday, June 13 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk at 12:00. Neptune served as an assistant for the Red Team in the 2015 game and will lead the Reds in 2020. Maresh was an assistant for the White Team in 2015 and will serve as head coach for the Whites this year. Neptune’s staff will include Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart Public School and Cody Volk of Pender. Joining Maresh on the white side will be Mason Alitz & T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk Public School, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.