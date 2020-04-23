NORFOLK - The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic has been canceled.
Mike Sunderman, President of the Classic’s Board of Directors says the decision was made due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game was to be held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk.
“This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year. Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses, and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult" said Sunderman.
"We feel very badly for the players, coaches, and their families that will not get to experience this lifetime event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time" he added.
Next year’s game will be scheduled for June 2021.
To order memorabilia with game rosters printed on the back, visit the NEN All-Star Football Classic online shop at:
https://nebraskascreenprinting.com/product-category/team-apparel/nen-all-star-football-classic/.
Orders will close June 1st @10AM.