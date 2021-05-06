Northeast Hawks women's soccer wins eighth in a row as they take down North Iowa Area CC

Sara Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) scored a goal for the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team in the 15th-minute before a lightning delay halted the match, but it’s all the No. 16 Hawks (9-2-1, 9-2-1 ICCAC) needed as they topped North Iowa Area Community College, 1-0 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
“We started off the game really well and got a goal early,” head coach Chad Miller said. “With 22 minutes left in the first half, we had a lightning delay that lasted about an hour. I felt this changed the game for us. We didn’t look like the same team when we came back out. We still possessed the ball we, but we struggled in the attack, which is why the shot count was so low. Our defense and midfield played an outstanding game. We walked away with a win and that is all that matters.”
The Hawks outshot the Trojans, 4-1. Mackenzie Byrnes (Brighton, Colo.) had one save in the net.
The Hawks host Southeastern Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norfolk.