Northeast Hawks women's soccer squads starts 2021 campaign this afternoon with road match at Iowa Western CC

The NJCAA twelfth ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad starts their 2021 campaign this afternoon when they visit sixth ranked in Division I Iowa Western Community College at 3:00. 

The Hawks return Mackenzie Byrnes, Naomi Pedroza, Hannah Cherven, and Madison Foutz.  The team also includes Norfolk’s Meghan Colton.  Northeast has 16 players on the team.  Last year’s campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19.  The Hawks’ home schedule has meetings with Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota, Hawkeye of Iowa, Scott of Iowa, North Iowa Area, and Southeastern of Iowa.  Northeast will visit Iowa Western, Iowa Central, Hawkeye, Scott, North Iowa Area, Southeastern, and Dakota County Technical College.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

Norfolk High soccer teams drop matches to Lincoln East

The Norfolk High soccer teams fell yesterday to Lincoln East.  The Panther boys dropped a 2-1 overtime loss at Lincoln East after a shootout.  The Spartans won the shootout portion 4-3.  Norfolk is now 3-2 on the season.  The Panther JV won their match 2-1 after an overtime shootout.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 2, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 2, 2021

North Carolina has announced that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships.  The decision comes two weeks after the 70 year-old Williams closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels after a highly successful run at …