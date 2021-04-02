Northeast Hawks women's soccer squads starts 2021 campaign this afternoon with road match at Iowa Western CC

The NJCAA twelfth ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad starts their 2021 campaign this afternoon when they visit sixth ranked in Division I Iowa Western Community College at 3:00.
The Hawks return Mackenzie Byrnes, Naomi Pedroza, Hannah Cherven, and Madison Foutz. The team also includes Norfolk’s Meghan Colton. Northeast has 16 players on the team. Last year’s campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Hawks’ home schedule has meetings with Indian Hills of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Dakota County Technical College of Minnesota, Hawkeye of Iowa, Scott of Iowa, North Iowa Area, and Southeastern of Iowa. Northeast will visit Iowa Western, Iowa Central, Hawkeye, Scott, North Iowa Area, Southeastern, and Dakota County Technical College.