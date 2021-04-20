Northeast Hawks women's soccer routs Dakota County Technical College

Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) and Sara Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) have a knack for finding the back of the net.  

 

They both scored two goals as the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team topped Dakota County Technical College, 5-0 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.  

 

The Hawks (3-2-1, 3-2-1 ICCAC) were the first to get on the scoreboard after Londyn Cacciacarne (Layton, Utah) assisted a goal for Naomi in the first minute of the contest. Sara scored the second goal in the 25th- minute, followed by a goal from Madison Foutz (Brighton, Colo.) in the 33rd-minute. To open the second half, Naomi had a wide-open shot in the 49th-minute and Sara followed with her second goal in the 86th-minute, thanks to an assist from Emily Hughes (Brighton, Colo.) 

 

The Hawks outshot the Blue Knights, 22-2 

 

Northeast hits the road to face North Iowa Area Community College at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Mason City, Iowa.

