Northeast Hawks women's soccer knocks off visiting Hawkeye CC

Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) did what she does best on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the top-goal scorers in the NJCAA, Pedroza tallied a hat trick as the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team defeated Hawkeye Community College, 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Pedroza, the third-best goal scorer at the NJCAA DII level, put the Hawks (6-2-1, 6-2-1 ICCAC) on the board early in the 15th-minute to give Northeast a 1-0 at halftime. Hawkeye found a goal early in the second half, but Pedroza countered with a goal in the 59th-minute. She later gave the Hawks an edge with her third goal in the 73rd-minute.
Mackenzie Byrnes (Brighton, Colo.) tallied three saves.
The Hawks look for their sixth-straight win when they visit Dakota County Technical College at 1 p.m. Saturday in Rosemount, Minn.