Northeast Hawks women's soccer knocks off visiting Hawkeye CC

Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) did what she does best on Tuesday afternoon. 

 

One of the top-goal scorers in the NJCAA, Pedroza tallied a hat trick as the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team defeated Hawkeye Community College, 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk. 

 

Pedroza, the third-best goal scorer at the NJCAA DII level, put the Hawks (6-2-1, 6-2-1 ICCAC) on the board early in the 15th-minute to give Northeast a 1-0 at halftime. Hawkeye found a goal early in the second half, but Pedroza countered with a goal in the 59th-minute. She later gave the Hawks an edge with her third goal in the 73rd-minute. 

 

Mackenzie Byrnes (Brighton, Colo.) tallied three saves. 

 

The Hawks look for their sixth-straight win when they visit Dakota County Technical College at 1 p.m. Saturday in Rosemount, Minn.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets are the first Eastern Conference team to clinch an NBA playoff berth.  Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 116-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.  Durant added ten rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season.  H…

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

Norfolk Panther baseball routs Wayne

The Norfolk High baseball team routed Wayne yesterday at home 10-0.  They improve to 9-15 on the season.  The Panther JV also won their game over Wayne 13-0.

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time in nearly 22 years.  The Royals have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the America…