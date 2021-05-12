The Northeast Hawks women's soccer squad dropped a road match in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to Iowa Central Community College 4-0 yesterday. The Hawks are now 10-3-1 on the season.
Northeast Hawks women's soccer falls to home-team Iowa Central CC
- Joe Tjaden
-
-
- Comments
In other news
The Northeast Hawks women's soccer squad dropped a road match in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to Iowa Central Community College 4-0 yesterday. The Hawks are now 10-3-1 on the season.
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.
The Norfolk High girls tennis team routed Sioux City East 7-2 in their final dual of 2021.
Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, sending the Defending Champion Los Angeles Lakers past the New York Knicks, 101-99. Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 23 points and Anthony Davis scored 20 as the Lakers moved one game behind Portland and Da…
Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High girls tennis team hosts Sioux City East in a 4:00 dual and the Northeast Hawks women’s soccer squad is in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play Iowa Central Community College at 2:00.
A trio of golf professionals will participate in Final Qualifying for the 121st U.S. Open after earning spots in Local Qualifying
A trio of golf professionals will participate in Final Qualifying for the 121st U.S. Open after earning spots in Local Qualifying yesterday at Beatrice Country Club.
Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old NBA record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple-double. The nine-time All-Star and 2016-17 MVP finished wit…
The Nebraska baseball team capped a 3-1 trip to New Jersey with a 7-6 win over the home-team Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 13 innings today.
The Norfolk Catholic boys golf invitational was held today at Norfolk Country Club. Columbus Scotus was the champion at 323.