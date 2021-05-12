Northeast Hawks women's soccer falls to home-team Iowa Central CC

The Northeast Hawks women's soccer squad dropped a road match in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to Iowa Central Community College 4-0 yesterday.  The Hawks are now 10-3-1 on the season.

Score:
Northeast 0
Iowa Central 4
 
Score at half:
Northeast 0
Iowa Central 3
 
Shots (on goal):
Northeast 7 (3)
Iowa Central 12 (6)
 
Saves:
Mackenzie Byrnes 2
 
Iowa Central outplayed us in every aspect of the game. We started off strong and had a near goal within the first minute, but after that we played very laid back while Iowa Central was flying to the ball, and before we knew it we were down two goals. We started playing much better later into the first half and missed some really good opportunities. At halftime I was very curious to see what kind of character we would have being down by three, and I felt we could close the gap. We were outmatched by Iowa Central. They came to play and played a great game. 
 
Next match: May 19th at home. Semifinals of our Region tournament.

