Northeast Hawks women's soccer edges Iowa Lakes CC

In the 85th-minute Naomi Pedroza (Hastings, Neb.) found the back of the net to give the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team a 2-1 edge over Iowa Lakes Community College on Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
The Hawks (1-2, 1-2 ICCAC) took a 1-0 lead after the first half from a goal by Taryn O’Brien (Lakewood, Colo.) in the 29th-minute. The Lakers managed to chip in a goal in the 58th-minute to tie the game at 1-1, before Pedroza sealed the victory for the Hawks.
The Hawks visit Hawkeye Community College for an ICCAC match at 5 p.m. Thursday in Waterloo, Iowa.