Northeast Hawks women's & men's basketball starts season with sweep of Ellsworth CC

The Northeast Hawks men’s & women’s basketball teams swept their opening doubleheader over Ellsworth Community College of Iowa last night at the Cox Activities Center. 

In the men’s game, the Hawks earned a 76-68 victory.  Evan Decker led five players in double figures for Northeast with 17 points.  Teammate Michael Anderson had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in the win.  The Hawks, who are 1-0, led at halftime 33-26.  The Northeast women routed Ellsworth in their contest 88-50.  Patricija Peric led five players in double figures for the Hawks with 22 points, four assists, four steals, and two blocked shots.  Teammate Ashley Hassett had a double-double of 16 points and eleven rebounds.  The Northeast women, who are 1-0, led at halftime 38-26.

