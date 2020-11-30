Northeast Hawks women's hoops to start season on January 20

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball squad has had their season delayed until January 20th due to COVID 19.
They normally start their season in early November. The Hawks will try to improve from last season’s 27-4 mark. They return starters Lorna Maxon and Breanna Stouffer from last year’s team. Northeast, who will compete in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference NJCAA Division II this season, open at home on January 20th with Ellsworth Community College before visiting Kirkwood and Iowa Lakes, and then return home for a game with Marshalltown to close out January.