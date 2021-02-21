Northeast Hawks women's hoops falls short to second ranked Kirkwood CC

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team had a tough time hitting the big shot when it needed it the most on Saturday, falling to undefeated Kirkwood Community College, 67-58 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Down by five points at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks (6-4, 5-4 ICCAC) were able to hold the Eagles to only eight points in the second quarter, before tying the game at 26 heading into halftime. Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) gave the Hawks a two-point advantage after sinking a 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Both teams traded baskets, until Kirkwood took a small lead at the end of the quarter.
Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) drained a 3-pointer with 7:25 to play, but it was the closest the Hawks would come until the final minute of the game. Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) hit a layup that brought the home team within a one-point lead, however, back-to-back 3-pointers put the Eagles in front the rest of the way.
Peric led the Hawks with 18 points and six rebounds. Hannah Ollendick (Tilden, Neb.) hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) had eight points and six boards, while Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) tallied eight points.
The Hawks entertain Southwestern Community College at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Norfolk.