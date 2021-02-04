Northeast Hawks women's hoops falls at home to Iowa Western CC

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team committed 21 turnovers on Wednesday night and the Iowa Western Community College women’s basketball team took full advantage, downing the Hawks 94-70 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. 

 

The Hawks (3-2, 3-2 ICCAC) played error-free basketball for much of the first quarter and held off the potent Reiver offense. Iowa Western slowly started to creep its way back into the contest, outscoring the Hawks 28-14 in the second quarter. 

 

Northeast managed to pull within eight points after halftime, thanks to a Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) 3-pointer. Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) hit an easy transition layup with 4:02 to play in the third quarter that cut the deficit to only six points. Later in the quarter, Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.) buried a 3-pointer to keep the Hawks alive as they trailed by seven heading into the final quarter. 

 

The Hawks went scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as the Reivers built their lead to 19 points. Iowa Western picked up steam in the final minutes and ultimately outscored the Hawks 33-16 in the fourth quarter to pick up the ICCAC victory. 

 

Williams led the Hawks with 18 points. Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Hassett chipped in 15 points and seven boards, while Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) had 10 points and seven boards. 

 

The Hawks step out of conference play to battle Highway 81 foe, Central Community College at 4 p.m. Saturday in Columbus, Neb.

