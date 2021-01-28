Northeast Hawks women's hoops beats Iowa Lakes CC on the road

Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) tallied 20 points and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team shot a blistering 66 percent from the field to defeat NJCAA DII No. 11 Iowa Lakes Community College, 67-55 at Laker Gymnasium in Estherville, Iowa.
The Hawks (2-1, 2-1 ICCAC) quickly dug out of an eight-point deficit in the first quarter after Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) and Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) made back-to-back jumpers. Peric pulled the Hawks within four points after an easy basket with 2:07 to play in the first half. Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) ultimately tied the game at 29, but a 3-pointer from the Lakers put the home team back in the driver’s seat. Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) hit a layup with seconds remaining in the half, but Iowa Lakes struck again with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a one-point lead heading into halftime.
The Hawks controlled much of the second half, out scoring the Lakers, 36-23. Peter hit the old fashion three-point play to give the Hawks a three-point advantage early in the third quarter. Peric caught fire late in the quarter after hitting back-to-back jumpers, before finishing with a 3-pointer of her own to put the Hawks up, 46-39.
Iowa Lakes tried to mount a small comeback, but the Hawks held the home team to only 10 points in the fourth quarter. Peric found the bottom of the net with 4:11 to play and Stouffer quickly followed with a layup, before Peric drilled another jumper to put the game out of reach for the Lakers.
Peter added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Hassett had 13 points. Stouffer chipped in 11 points and Williams added 10.
The Hawks entertain Marshalltown Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.