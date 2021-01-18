Northeast Hawks women's basketball to tip-off season on Wednesday

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball gets their season underway on Wednesday when they host Ellsworth Community College of Iowa at 5:00. 

The Hawks finished last year with a 27-4 record.  They return six players from last year’s team in Brianna Bauer, Lorna Maxon, Breanna Stouffer, Kelly Kleffner, Hannah Ollendick, and Ashley Hassett.  Northeast also added four freshmen.  Their home schedule includes dates with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Ellsworth, Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes.

