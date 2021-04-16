Northeast Hawks women's basketball signs recruit

Northeast Community College Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Svehla recently announced the signing of Autumn Dickmander, the first signee of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Dickmander joins the Hawks from South Platte High School in Big Springs, Neb. She was a 1,000 career-point scorer for the Knights and was a Class ‘D1’ Second Team All-State selection by the Omaha World-Herald.
“We are really excited that Autumn has committed to play for us,” Svehla said. “She can play the point-guard position and the two-guard position. She brings a competitive approach to the court and she was instrumental in South Platte High School reaching the state tournament for the first time in school history. Autumn is a 1,000 career-point scorer and led her team in assists.”
She was named an MAC All-Conference and All-Area selection in basketball all four years. She earned All-Area Player of the Year three times and was MVP twice. She was a member of the MAC All-Conference All-Academic team in basketball, volleyball and track and field, while being named the Female Athlete of the Year as a junior. She won the Tri-Honor Award, was a member of the All-Academic Honor Roll and the National Honor Society.