Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs Southeastern CC of Iowa

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team led by three points heading into halftime, but came out on fire in the second half, defeating Southeastern Community College, 98-66 on Saturday afternoon at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Southeastern went toe-to-toe with the Hawks (6-2, 5-2 ICCAC), thanks to a flurry of 3-pointers. However, the Blackhawks didn’t have many answers for the potent Northeast offense that came alive in the second half.
Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) gave the Hawks a spark coming out of the locker room with a made layup and Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) quickly followed with a layup of her own that gave the Hawks a nine-point lead.
Hassett hit a deep 3-pointer that jumpstarted the Hawks’ scoring in the fourth quarter. Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) sank a 3-pointer of her own that put the Hawks ahead, 76-57. Later in the quarter, Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.) put the Hawks up by 30 points with 2:25 to play after hitting a wide-open shot from beyond the arc. Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) made back-to-back baskets that put the Hawks in the driver's seat the rest of the way.
The Hawks shot 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Peter recorded her fourth double-double this season, tallying 27 points and 11 rebounds. Hassett added 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) had 18 points, seven assists and five boards, while Williams recorded 11 points and five rebounds.
Northeast continues ICCAC play when they visit Des Moines Area Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Boone, Iowa.