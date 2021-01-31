Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs Marshalltown CC

Freshman Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) tallied a double-double on Saturday to help the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team crush Marshalltown Community College, 97-41 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (3-1, 3-1 ICCAC) held Marshalltown scoreless for the first seven minutes of the contest, giving Northeast a 21-0 lead. Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) later buried a 3-pointer with nine minutes to play in the first quarter that ultimately led to an offensive explosion in the second quarter. Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) open the quarter with a 3-pointer of her own, just before Stouffer hit a wide-open 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 32-11 lead.
Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) and Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) closed out the second quarter on back-to-back layups, putting the Hawks up by 35 points heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Stouffer and Hassett quickly made back-to-back 3-pointers that left the Tigers searching for answers. Hannah Ollendick (Tilden, Neb.) joined the scoring frenzy with a 3-pointer of her own as the Hawks took a 64-25 lead. Later in the quarter, Stouffer again connected on a shot from beyond the arc to put the Hawks up by 43 points.
With 7:45 to play in the game, Ollendick nailed a 3-pointer as Peter made back-to-back layups that kept the lead largely in the Hawks’ favor. Down the stretch, Peric back two layups in a 40-second span as the Hawks grabbed their third win of the season.
Peter finished the day with 26 points and 13 rebounds, while shooting 11-of-14 from the field. Peric added 20 points, while Hassett had 18 points and seven rebounds. Stouffer chipped in 14 points, seven assists and six boards.
The Hawks shot 53 percent from the field, while holding the Tigers to only 29 percent.
Northeast battles Iowa Western Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Norfolk.