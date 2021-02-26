Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs home-team Ellsworth CC

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team didn’t allow Ellsworth Community College to score more than 12 points in a single quarter on Thursday night.
The Hawks (8-4, 7-4 ICCAC), cruised past the Panthers, 78-40 at the Dittmer Gymnasium in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) recorded 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 12 rebounds, while Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) added 21 points and eight boards. Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Hawks got to work right away in the first quarter, outscoring the home team 22-8. A stout defensive effort gave Northeast a 46-19 advantage at halftime. The Hawks later poured on 13 points in third quarter and 19 in the fourth, while holding the Panthers to only 21 points in the second half.
The Hawks battle Iowa Western Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs, Iowa.