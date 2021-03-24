Northeast Hawks women's basketball returns to action this evening with home game versus ranked Des Moines Area CC

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 11-7 on the season after splitting two games last week.
They lost at home to Iowa Central last Wednesday 53-50 and then topped North Iowa Area on the road last Saturday 68-52. The Hawks this season have beaten Iowa schools Ellsworth twice, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown, Central of Nebraska, Iowa Central, Southeastern twice, Southwestern, and North Iowa Area twice while falling to Kirkwood twice, Iowa Western twice, Des Moines Area, Southwestern, and Iowa Central. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through the 18 contests 69.4-60.6. The Hawks return to action this evening when they host NJCAA twelfth ranked in Division II 13-3 Des Moines Area Community College at 5:00. Northeast lost to the Bears 75-57 on February 17th.