Hawks women's basketball opens season at 1-1; return to action this evening at Iowa Lakes

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball is 1-1 to start the season after an 88-50 home win over Ellsworth Community College and a 69-62 road loss at third ranked in Division II Kirkwood Community College. 

The Hawks finished last year with a 27-4 record.  They return six players from last year’s team in Brianna Bauer, Lorna Maxon, Breanna Stouffer, Kelly Kleffner, Hannah Ollendick, and Ashley Hassett.  Northeast also added four freshmen.  The Hawks’ remaining home schedule includes dates with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes.  Northeast visits Iowa Lakes this evening at 5:00.

Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021.  Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.  Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required…