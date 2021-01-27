The Northeast Hawks women's basketball is 1-1 to start the season after an 88-50 home win over Ellsworth Community College and a 69-62 road loss at third ranked in Division II Kirkwood Community College.
The Hawks finished last year with a 27-4 record. They return six players from last year’s team in Brianna Bauer, Lorna Maxon, Breanna Stouffer, Kelly Kleffner, Hannah Ollendick, and Ashley Hassett. Northeast also added four freshmen. The Hawks’ remaining home schedule includes dates with teams from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in Marshalltown, Iowa Western, Southeastern, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Iowa Central, Des Moines Area, and Iowa Lakes. Northeast visits Iowa Lakes this evening at 5:00.