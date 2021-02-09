Northeast Hawks women's basketball looks to build on Central CC win as they visit Iowa Central on Wednesday

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 4-2 on the season after beating Central Community College of Columbus on the road last Saturday 75-64.
The Hawks this season have beaten Ellsworth of Iowa, Iowa Lakes, Marshalltown of Iowa, and Central while falling to Kirkwood of Iowa and Iowa Western. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through the six contests 76.5-62.2. They return to action on Wednesday when they visit Ft. Dodge, Iowa to play 2-3 Iowa Central Community College at 5:00.