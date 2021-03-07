Northeast Hawks women's basketball knocks off North Iowa Area CC

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team forced 27 turnovers on Saturday afternoon, turning away North Iowa Area Community College by the final of 83-65 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
Both teams came out swinging in the first half, but the Hawks (9-5, 8-5 ICCAC) were able to maintain a sizeable lead after halftime. The Hawks built a 10-point lead, thanks to a Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) 3-pointer. Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) sank a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Hawks a 63-50 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the Hawks began to put on the cruise control after Kelly Kleffner (Spalding, Neb.) hit a deep 3-pointer. Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) hit two free-throws that gave Northeast a 20-point advantage. Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) and Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) hit back-to-back layups that put the Hawks in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.
Peric led the Hawks with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, while adding nine rebounds. Peter had 18 points and seven boards, while Hassett pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds. Williams added 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Hawks visit Southwestern Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Creston, Iowa.