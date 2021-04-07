Northeast Hawks women's basketball falls to Iowa Western CC in Region XI Championship

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with the highly potent offense from Iowa Western Community College, falling 78-60 at the Reiver Arena in the Region XI Championship on Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. 

 

The Hawks (15-8, 13-8 ICCAC) held strong for a majority of the first half and trailed 42-33 at halftime. The Reivers came out of the locker room and scored 23 points in the third quarter, compared to only 13 by the Hawks. However, the Hawks didn’t go down without a fight and managed to outscore the Reivers, 14-13 in the final quarter. 

 

Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) led the Hawks with 18 points. Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) pitched in nine points and six boards.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State softball swept in doubleheader by Sioux Falls

Wayne State softball swept in doubleheader by Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for an 8-6 win in the opener and followed with a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game to complete a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State with a 5-2 win at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Way…

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

Redshirt freshman starting pitcher Brody Sintek fired a complete game, five-hit shutout to carry Wayne State in a 1-0 win over Bemidji State Tuesday afternoon followed by an 11-9 Beaver victory in the second game of an NSIC baseball doubleheader played in Bemidji, Minnesota.  WSC is now 6-10…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and he needs to be held accountable for his actions.  Ashley Solis said during a news confer…