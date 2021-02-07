Northeast Hawks women's basketball earns road win at Central CC

Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) and Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) each had a double-double on Saturday afternoon to help the Northeast Community women’s basketball team pick-up a 75-64 victory over Central Community College at the Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus, Neb.
The Hawks (4-2, 3-2 ICCAC) scurried to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and held the Raiders to only 11 points in the second. Northeast began to show its offensive skillset in the third quarter after Peter accounted for back-to-back buckets that gave the Hawks a 40-24 lead.
Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.) hit a layup and a free throw early in the fourth quarter that ultimately pushed the Hawks’ lead to 19 points. Back-to-back jumpers from Peter and Peric later in the quarter put the game out of reach for the Raiders. Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) gave the Hawks extra insurance after an easy layup with .34 seconds to play.
Peter finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Peric added 14 points, 13 boards and seven assists. Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) tallied 14 points and eight rebounds. The Hawks shot 53 percent from the field, compared to 38 percent by the Raiders.
The Hawks step back into conference play when they visit Iowa Central Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.