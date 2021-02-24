Northeast Hawks women's basketball defeats Southwestern CC of Iowa

Four Northeast Community College women’s basketball players scored double-digit points on Tuesday night, en route to 72-66 victory over Southwestern Community College at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (7-4, 6-4 ICCAC) got right to work in the first quarter as they put up 24 points, while holding the Spartans to under 20 points. Northeast managed to take a 41-31 after a large-scoring frenzy heading into the locker room, led by a 3-pointer from Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) and an old-fashion three-point play from Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.)
The Spartans managed to cut the Hawks’ lead to four points late in the third quarter. However, Brianna Bauer (O’Neill, Neb.) hit a layup followed by a 3-pointer by Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) that put Northeast in the driver’s seat heading into the fourth quarter.
An offensive outburst of points from Peter early in the fourth quarter gave the Hawks an eight-point cushion. Yiesha Williams (Elkhart, Ind.) put the Hawks up by 10 points minutes later, while Peter hit a clutch free throw that sealed the victory for Northeast.
Peter had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Ashley Hassett (Hershey, Neb.) added 16 points. Peric chipped in 14 points and seven boards, while Stouffer had 13 points.
The Hawks hit the road to face Ellsworth Community in an ICCAC contest at 5 p.m. Thursday in Iowa Falls, Iowa.