Northeast Hawks women's basketball adds three recruits

The Northeast Hawks women’s basketball team has added three commitments for the 2020-21 season. 

Brianna Bauer joins the team after spending her freshman season on the volleyball squad.  As a senior at O’Neill High School, Bauer averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game.  Ashley Hassett joins Northeast from North Platte Community College where she led the Knights in scoring with 14.7 points per game and rebounding with 7.1.  Patricija Peric joins the Hawks as a freshman from Croatia.  In high school, she guided her team to three state championships, while being a member of a traveling team where she competed internationally throughout Europe.  Northeast finished last season with a 27-4 record.

