Northeast Hawks women's soccer shuts out the Concordia JV

The Northeast Hawks women's soccer team blanked the Concordia JV in Seward last night 2-0.  They improve to 9-2 on the season.

Women Final:

Northeast 2

Concordia JV 0

Score at half:

Northeast 1

Concordia JV 0

Goals/Assists (time):

Naomi Pedroza assisted by Kyla Ryan (14:00)

Naomi Pedroza assisted by Kyla Ryan (58:00)

Shots:

Northeast 15

Concordia JV 4

Saves:

MacKenzie Byrnes 2

This was a game we needed. Concordia always plays tough and that is exactly what we needed to get ourselves back to our game. We played much more relaxed and composed under pressure. We moved the ball well and played much better mentally. It was good to see us play our game. 

Next match at home Saturday vs. Hawkeye Community College. 

Tags

In other news

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

LHNE Volleyball sweeps Pierce

The Lutheran High Northeast volleyball squad defeated Pierce last night in three sets.  Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.  They improve to 12-5 on the year.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 27, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, September 27, 2019

The University of Nebraska will announce plans for a new football facility today, the Omaha World-Herald has learned.  The announcement will be made at East Stadium Plaza at 1:30.  The new facility is expected to have a price tag well over $100 million and will be built where the Ed Weir tra…