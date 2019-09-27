Northeast Hawks women's soccer shuts out the Concordia JV

The Northeast Hawks women's soccer team blanked the Concordia JV in Seward last night 2-0. They improve to 9-2 on the season.
Women Final:
Northeast 2
Concordia JV 0
Score at half:
Northeast 1
Concordia JV 0
Goals/Assists (time):
Naomi Pedroza assisted by Kyla Ryan (14:00)
Naomi Pedroza assisted by Kyla Ryan (58:00)
Shots:
Northeast 15
Concordia JV 4
Saves:
MacKenzie Byrnes 2
This was a game we needed. Concordia always plays tough and that is exactly what we needed to get ourselves back to our game. We played much more relaxed and composed under pressure. We moved the ball well and played much better mentally. It was good to see us play our game.
Next match at home Saturday vs. Hawkeye Community College.