Northeast Hawks women's basketball wins opener; busy week ahead

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 1-0 to start the season after defeating Northeastern Junior College of Coloraodo last Saturday at home 75-64.
Former Norfolk High standout Kyla Moore led four players in double figures with 20 points. The Hawks finished last year with a 16-11 record. They return five sophomores from last year’s team in Kyla Moore, Emina Hadzihusejnovic, Caitlin Orton, Macey Kulhanek, and Jacalyn Schwanebeck. Northeast also added eight freshmen including Clarkson/Leigh’s Hannah Kasik, Spalding’s Kelly Kleffner, Elkhorn Valley’s Hannah Ollendick, and Lorna Maxon of Laurel/Concord/Coleridge. Northeast’s home schedule before winter break includes games with Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Midland JV, the Morningside JV of Iowa, Little Priest Tribal College, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota. The Hawks return to action on Tuesday night when they visit 1-0 Cloud County of Kansas before hosting Iowa Lakes on Friday and 1-0 Iowa Central on Saturday.