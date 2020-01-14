Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs the Hastings JV

Beth Matas (Girona, Spain) and Kyla Moore (Norfolk, Neb.) recorded 25 and 20 points, respectively as the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team cruised past Hastings College JV, 101-69 on Monday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
The Hawks (17-2, 1-0 ICCAC) continued their dominant offensive scoring threat early in the first half, notching 23 and 25 points in the first and second quarters. On the defensive end, Hastings College JV was held to under 20 points in all four quarters. Northeast went on to tally 53 points in the second half to hold off the Broncos from mounting any comeback.
Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) added 13 points, while Emina Hadzihusejnovic (Mostar, Bosnia) added 12 points and five rebounds. Macey Kulhanek (Howells, Neb.) pitched in 10 points, five boards and three steals.
The Hawks shot 56 percent from the field and 41 percent from the three-point line.
The Hawks step back into ICCAC play when they visit Marshalltown Community College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Marshalltown, Iowa.