Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs Midland JV

The Northeast Hawks women's basktball team improved to 5-0 last night after beating the Midland JV at home 71-53.
Emina Hadzihusejnovic led five players in double figures with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Midland University JV at Northeast November 12, 2019
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Midland University JV
|12
|8
|16
|15
|51
|Northeast
|16
|16
|28
|13
|73
Box Score
|Player
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|STARTERS
|0 - Kile
|25
|2-6
|2-4
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8
|3 - Jennings
|28
|1-9
|0-4
|1-2
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|15 - Jakopovic
|22
|0-4
|0-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24 - Houska
|20
|1-4
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|40 - Meyer
|25
|5-11
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|11
|RESERVES
|5 - Madison
|8
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|13 - Wilson
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14 - Weimer
|22
|1-4
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|5
|6
|4
|3
|0
|4
|0
|4
|21 - Inselman
|16
|1-6
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|33 - Cannon
|15
|5-11
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|52 - Kivett
|8
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|TM - Team
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|20-64
|5-23
|6-10
|12
|26
|38
|11
|11
|4
|25
|6
|51
|31.3%
|21.7%
|60.0%
|Player
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|PTS
|STARTERS
|5 - Beth Matas
|26
|4-11
|3-6
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|11
|10 - Kyla Moore
|31
|5-8
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|4
|5
|4
|5
|2
|5
|1
|12
|11 - Emina Hadzihusejnovic
|23
|6-9
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|6
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|23 - Breanna Stouffer
|21
|3-8
|1-1
|3-4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|24 - Lorna Maxon
|29
|2-9
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|RESERVES
|3 - Hannah Kasik
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|12 - Kelly Kleffner
|2
|0-3
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14 - Julia Carbonell
|18
|3-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|15 - Katarina Zagorac
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21 - Jacalyn Schwanebeck
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|22 - Macey Kulhanek
|23
|5-10
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|5
|0
|3
|2
|10
|TM - Team
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|31-72
|8-20
|3-6
|10
|28
|38
|19
|17
|3
|18
|14
|73
|43.1%
|40.0%
|50.0%
|Date/Time:
|November 12, 2019 - 5:00 PM
|Location:
|Cox Activities Center
|Technical fouls:
|Midland University JV-None ; Northeast-None .
|Officials:
|,,
|Attendance:
|100