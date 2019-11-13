Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs Midland JV

The Northeast Hawks women's basktball team improved to 5-0 last night after beating the Midland JV at home 71-53.

Emina Hadzihusejnovic led five players in double figures with 13 points and nine rebounds. 

Midland University JV at Northeast November 12, 2019

(0-0, 0-0)
51
(4-0, 0-0)
73
Final1234T
Midland University JV128161551
Northeast1616281373

Box Score

Midland University JV
PlayerMINFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
STARTERS 
0 - Kile252-62-42-2022210428
3 - Jennings281-90-41-2314140313
15 - Jakopovic220-40-40-0000100100
24 - Houska201-40-20-1044100412
40 - Meyer255-110-01-21450232211
RESERVES 
5 - Madison82-31-20-0011100205
13 - Wilson121-40-00-1213000202
14 - Weimer221-40-12-2156430404
21 - Inselman161-60-10-0336101002
33 - Cannon155-112-40-02570101012
52 - Kivett81-20-10-0000000202
TM - Team    000   00 
TOTALS 20-645-236-101226381111425651
  31.3%21.7%60.0% 
Northeast
PlayerMINFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
STARTERS 
5 - Beth Matas264-113-60-00225202311
10 - Kyla Moore315-82-30-01454525112
11 - Emina Hadzihusejnovic236-91-10-03690101113
23 - Breanna Stouffer213-81-13-43142101110
24 - Lorna Maxon292-90-30-2167411214
RESERVES 
3 - Hannah Kasik61-20-00-0123010012
12 - Kelly Kleffner20-30-20-0101100010
14 - Julia Carbonell183-51-20-0000200217
15 - Katarina Zagorac81-50-00-0000000012
21 - Jacalyn Schwanebeck131-20-10-0044010212
22 - Macey Kulhanek235-100-10-00331503210
TM - Team    000   00 
TOTALS 31-728-203-610283819173181473
  43.1%40.0%50.0% 
Game Information
Date/Time:November 12, 2019 - 5:00 PM
Location:Cox Activities Center
Technical fouls:Midland University JV-None ; Northeast-None .
Officials:,,
Attendance:100

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

     #13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.  The Wildcats are now 23-5 over…

Creighton men's basketball falls at Michigan

Isaiah Livers had 22 points to lead three players in double figures and Michigan passed its first significant test under new coach Juwan Howard, beating Creighton 79-69 last night in Ann Arbor. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Fresh off its victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, LSU finds itself atop this week's edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, while fourth ranked Georgia edged fifth ranked Alabama to break into the top four.  The Crimson Tide are outside the top four for only the fifth time in the Co…