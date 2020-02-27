Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs Marshalltown CC, IA in Region XI Semifinal

The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team is heading back to the Region XI Championship after toppling Marshalltown Community College on Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, 74-40.

 

After trailing by four points at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks begin to fire on all cylinders, while holding the Tigers to only seven points in the second quarter and six in the fourth quarter.

 

Emina Hadzihusejnovic (Mostar, Bosnia) and Kyla Moore (Norfolk, Neb.) each had 16 points, while Breanna Stouffer (David City, Neb.) tallied 13 points and six rebounds. Beth Matas (Girona, Spain) recorded 10 points.

 

The Hawks shot 44 percent from the field, 42 percent from the three-point line and 77 percent from the charity stripe.

 

Northeast will clash with ICCAC foe, Iowa Western Community College at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

