Northeast Hawks women's basketball routs Little Priest; returns to action with three home games this week

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 21-3 on the season and have won 13 of their last 14 games after routing Little Priest Tribal College at home last Saturday 107-60.
The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College twice, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, Marshalltown of Iowa, and the Grand View JV. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 24 contests 78.2-58.5. The Hawks have a busy week as they host 9-13 North Platte Community College this evening at 5:00, 7-16 Southeast of Nebraska on Wednesday, and 6-16 Marshalltown of Iowa on Saturday.