Northeast Hawks women's basketball rolling at 18-2; host two JV opponents this week

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 18-2 on the season and have won ten games in a row and twelve of their last 13 after routing Marshalltown Community College of Iowa on the road on Sunday 97-47.
The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, & Marshalltown of Iowa. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 20 contests 77.1-57.1. They return to action this week then they host the Midland JV this evening and they entertain the Grand View JV on Friday.