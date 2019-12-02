Northeast Hawks women's basketball returns to action this evening with home game against Little Priest Tribal College

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 9-2 on the season after beating the Morningside JV in their lone game last week 88-62.
Northeast this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Southeast of Nebraska, and the Morningside JV. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through eleven contests 71-57. On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, coach Matt Svehla said he is pretty happy with his team. Northeast returns to action this evening when they host 0-8 Little Priest Tribal College at 5:00.