Northeast Hawks women's basketball returns to action this evening with home game against Little Priest Tribal College

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 9-2 on the season after beating the Morningside JV in their lone game last week 88-62. 

Northeast this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota, Southeast of Nebraska, and the Morningside JV.  The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through eleven contests 71-57.  On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, coach Matt Svehla said he is pretty happy with his team.  Northeast returns to action this evening when they host 0-8 Little Priest Tribal College at 5:00.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 2, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, December 2, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens are 10-2 after winning a matchup of two of the NFL's best teams.  Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal as time expired to give the Ravens their eighth consecutive win, 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers.  Lamar Jackson prolonged the winning drive with a three-yard …

Creighton volleyball honored by BIG EAST Conference

Creighton volleyball honored by BIG EAST Conference

Creighton volleyball’s Brittany Witt was named BIG EAST Libero of the Year, Keeley Davis was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and Kirsten Bernthal Booth leads the BIG EAST Coaching Staff of the Year in honors that were announced by the conference office today. 