Northeast Hawks women's basketball returns from Christmas break with home game on Wednesday against Central CC

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 14-2 on the season as they return from the Christmas break with a home game against 6-8 Central of Columbus on Wednesday at 5:00.
The Hawks, who have won six games in a row and eight of their last nine, has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 74.3-56.6.