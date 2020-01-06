Northeast Hawks women's basketball returns from Christmas break with home game on Wednesday against Central CC

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 14-2 on the season as they return from the Christmas break with a home game against 6-8 Central of Columbus on Wednesday at 5:00. 

The Hawks, who have won six games in a row and eight of their last nine, has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV.  Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 74.3-56.6.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 6, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 6, 2019

The Minnesota Vikings have advanced to the NFC divisional round at San Francisco by defeating the New Orleans Saints, 26-20 on Kirk Cousins' four-yard scoring pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first series of overtime.  Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns th…