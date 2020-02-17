Northeast Hawks women's basketball red hot as regular season winds down

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 25-3 on the season and have won five games in a row and 17 of their last 18 after routing Central of Columbus on the road last Wednesday 85-57.
The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska twice, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College twice, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus twice, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, Marshalltown of Iowa twice, the Grand View JV of Iowa, and North Platte. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 28 contests 78.9-57.3. They host the Concordia JV this evening at 5:00 and then will entertain Marshalltown of Iowa in a Region XI semifinal on Wednesday, February 26th as they zone in on the Region XI Championship Game at Iowa Western on February 29th.