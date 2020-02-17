Northeast Hawks women's basketball red hot as regular season winds down

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 25-3 on the season and have won five games in a row and 17 of their last 18 after routing Central of Columbus on the road last Wednesday 85-57. 

The Hawks this season have beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV twice, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska twice, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College twice, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, the Mt. Marty JV, Central of Columbus twice, Iowa Western, the Hastings JV, Marshalltown of Iowa twice, the Grand View JV of Iowa, and North Platte.  Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through 28 contests 78.9-57.3.  They host the Concordia JV this evening at 5:00 and then will entertain Marshalltown of Iowa in a Region XI semifinal on Wednesday, February 26th as they zone in on the Region XI Championship Game at Iowa Western on February 29th.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball wipes out Denver

Nebraska-Omaha men's basketball wipes out Denver

Matt Pile recorded a double-double of 20 points and eleven rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball routed the University of Denver yesterday 85-62 in Omaha. 

Northeast Hawks baseball splits doubleheader with Neosho CC of Kansas

Northeast Hawks baseball splits doubleheader with Neosho CC of Kansas

Freshman Nate Zyzda (Sioux City, Iowa) came up big for the Northeast Community College baseball team on Sunday afternoon. Zyzda tossed seven shut-out innings, allowing only two hits, while striking out eight batters and walking two as the Hawks topped Neosho Community College, 1-0 in the fir…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 17, 2020

Anthony Davis capped his 20-point performance in the NBA All-Star game last night by hitting the game-ending free throw to complete Team LeBron’s 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.  Kawhi Leonard captured the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy by hitting eight three-pointers and scoring 30 poin…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 14, 2020

Matt Kuchar is the leader through one round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.  He birdied his first two holes and never let up as a 7-under 64 gives him a three-stroke lead.  Tiger Woods eagled his first hole and added two birdies on his opening front nine t…