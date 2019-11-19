Northeast Hawks women's basketball 6-1 to start season

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 6-1 on the season after a 2-1 week.
They beat the Midland JV at home last Tuesday 73-51, topped Lake Region State of North Dakota 55-52 last Friday, and then lost to home-team North Dakota State College of Science last Saturday for the first time this year 61-50. The Hawks this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, the Midland JV, and Lake Region State. Northeast is outscoring their opponents on average through seven contests 65-55. They now get ready for a week in which they visit 2-4 Southeast of Beatrice on Wednesday, 3-3 Iowa Central of Ft. Dodge on Friday, and take on third ranked in Division II 5-0 North Iowa Area in Ft. Dodge on Saturday.