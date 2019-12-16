Northeast Hawks women's basketball 14-2 at the Holiday Break

The Northeast Hawks women's basketball team is 14-2 on the season and have won six games in a row and eight of their last nine after beating the Mt. Marty JV of South Dakota last Friday 95-54.
Northeast this season has beaten Northeastern Junior College of Colorado, Cloud County of Kansas, Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central twice, the Midland JV, Lake Region State of North Dakota twice, Southeast of Nebraska, Morningside JV, Little Priest Tribal College, Snow College of Utah, North Dakota State College of Science, and the Mt. Marty JV. The Hawks are outscoring their opponents on average through 16 contests 74.3-56.6.. The Hawks return to action this evening when they host Central Community College on January 8th.